Caxton Associates LP Decreases Stock Position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Caxton Associates LP lowered its stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,822 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNS opened at $91.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28 and a beta of 1.31. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.97 and a 12 month high of $94.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.52 and its 200 day moving average is $79.26.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $154.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.17 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 74.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.04%.

Separately, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

