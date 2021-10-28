Caxton Associates LP Acquires New Stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,132 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth $1,409,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,771,536 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,542,000 after buying an additional 114,947 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth $1,170,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,659 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

MTDR has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners upgraded Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on Matador Resources from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.30.

Matador Resources stock opened at $43.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.05. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -24.93 and a beta of 4.80. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $47.23.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.23. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $461.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 144.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $84,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Craig N. Adams purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.33 per share, for a total transaction of $29,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,033.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 5,000 shares of company stock worth $138,700 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

