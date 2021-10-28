Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Shares Gap Down to $43.95

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.95, but opened at $42.68. Cathay General Bancorp shares last traded at $42.83, with a volume of 2,019 shares.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CATY shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.20.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 39.05% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $794,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CATY. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 26,466 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 123,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after buying an additional 6,617 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 57,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 14,260 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

