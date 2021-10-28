Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) Receives $9.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Casper Sleep in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Wedbush cut shares of Casper Sleep from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Casper Sleep from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casper Sleep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Casper Sleep stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.78. 22,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,763. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.08. Casper Sleep has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.05). Casper Sleep had a negative net margin of 15.51% and a negative return on equity of 559.44%. The company had revenue of $151.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. Casper Sleep’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Casper Sleep will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 82.0% in the third quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 32,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Casper Sleep during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Arnhold LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep in the 3rd quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Casper Sleep by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Casper Sleep Company Profile

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

