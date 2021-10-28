Cascade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CAS) Short Interest Up 513.3% in October

Cascade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CAS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, an increase of 513.3% from the September 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CAS stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.95. 809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,084. Cascade Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $10.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average is $9.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAS. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cascade Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $903,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cascade Acquisition in the first quarter worth $668,000. Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in shares of Cascade Acquisition by 42.9% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 215,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 64,607 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cascade Acquisition in the first quarter worth $578,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cascade Acquisition in the second quarter worth $507,000. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cascade Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus in the areas of financial services industry, such as asset management, consumer and business lending, commercial real estate tech and services, FinTech and business process outsourcing, and InsurTech and insurance services, as well as mortgage origination, housing services, and technology.

