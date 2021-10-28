Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,767,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,168 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Carter Bankshares worth $22,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CARE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 12,890 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 49,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 17,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Carter Bankshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CARE opened at $14.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.73 and a 52-week high of $16.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.29.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $34.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.83 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Carter Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CARE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut Carter Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carter Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.