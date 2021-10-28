Carry Market Cap Achieves $95.30 Million (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 28th. Over the last week, Carry has traded down 10% against the US dollar. Carry has a total market cap of $95.30 million and approximately $5.37 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carry coin can now be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.00077892 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00020100 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000038 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003152 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Carry Profile

Carry (CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,654,564,011 coins. Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Carry

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

