Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 5.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

Shares of CSV traded up $5.62 on Thursday, reaching $49.58. The stock had a trading volume of 5,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,562. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.50. Carriage Services has a 12-month low of $23.60 and a 12-month high of $48.61.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CSV shares. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price objective on Carriage Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carriage Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded Carriage Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Carriage Services from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “below average” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

In related news, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 5,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $189,658.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,979.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Steven D. Metzger acquired 1,000 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.98 per share, with a total value of $36,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Carriage Services stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,260 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.66% of Carriage Services worth $4,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.