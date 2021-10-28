Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) released its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $387.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.67 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.02% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share.

Carpenter Technology stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.46 and its 200 day moving average is $38.35. Carpenter Technology has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is currently -39.80%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Carpenter Technology stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 113.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,606 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.69% of Carpenter Technology worth $13,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

