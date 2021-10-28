Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) Position Increased by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp raised its position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) by 288.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,200 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTAQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $194,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $194,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $484,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,032,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,696,000. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Shares of CTAQ opened at $9.77 on Thursday. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average is $9.74.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.