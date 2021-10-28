CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.44 Billion

Brokerages expect CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to announce $7.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CarMax’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.07 billion and the lowest is $7.07 billion. CarMax posted sales of $5.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarMax will report full year sales of $30.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.50 billion to $31.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $31.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.29 billion to $33.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CarMax.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMX. Bank of America raised their target price on CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Guggenheim lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CarMax from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.33.

In other news, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $8,809,020.66. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 79,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,035,381.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CarMax by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 1st quarter worth about $1,008,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in CarMax by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in CarMax by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 47,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

KMX stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.15. The stock had a trading volume of 659,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,605. The stock has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.58. CarMax has a 52-week low of $84.70 and a 52-week high of $147.73.

CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

