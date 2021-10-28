Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decrease of 89.1% from the September 30th total of 127,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of CPSR stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,043. Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition by 2,693.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 46,920 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $485,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $536,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,074,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,490,000 after purchasing an additional 124,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 211,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. 61.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the consumer, healthcare, and technology, media and telecommunications industries.

