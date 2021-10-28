Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Holdings Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) by 10.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,441 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,832 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Capstar Financial were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Capstar Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Capstar Financial by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Capstar Financial by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in Capstar Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 398,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.91% of the company’s stock.

CSTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Capstar Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

In other news, Director Sam B. Devane acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.20 per share, for a total transaction of $42,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $52,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSTR stock opened at $21.64 on Thursday. Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $479.61 million, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 13.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

