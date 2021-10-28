Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,767,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,270 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.16% of Capri worth $101,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Capri by 183.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Capri by 150.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capri in the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Capri in the first quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRI opened at $52.66 on Thursday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $61.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.51.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CPRI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Capri from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Capri in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.76.

In other Capri news, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $562,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $989,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capri Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

