Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. This is an increase from Capitol Federal Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Capitol Federal Financial has a payout ratio of 64.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Capitol Federal Financial to earn $0.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.0%.

Shares of CFFN stock opened at $11.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Capitol Federal Financial has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $14.38.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $47.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.82 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 5.97%. Equities research analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CFFN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Capitol Federal Financial stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 192.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,135 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services including checking and savings accounts, loans, and eBanking. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

