Capital International Investors Sells 1,420 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Capital International Investors cut its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,411,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.39% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $448,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 14,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.59, for a total transaction of $5,125,488.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,951,435.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,576 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total transaction of $1,507,425.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,713,516.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 216,728 shares of company stock worth $72,868,619. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.00.

Shares of EL opened at $325.37 on Thursday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.25 and a 12 month high of $347.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $324.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $117.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

