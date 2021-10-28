Capital International Investors Increases Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Capital International Investors grew its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,794,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 244,179 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 2.46% of Apollo Global Management worth $360,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 306.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 366.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 307,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $22,496,337.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,980,679 shares of company stock valued at $124,296,436. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer cut Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.63.

NYSE:APO opened at $77.47 on Thursday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.35 and a 12 month high of $81.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.56.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 34.10%. The company had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Apollo Global Management’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.01%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

