Capital International Investors Has $526.51 Million Stock Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Capital International Investors reduced its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,946,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,182 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 3.03% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $526,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 24.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

NYSE:J opened at $136.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.50 and a twelve month high of $145.97.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.33%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.