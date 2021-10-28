Capital International Investors Has $279.82 Million Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,049,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,753 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 0.63% of Marriott International worth $279,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Marriott International by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,239,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,750,000 after buying an additional 262,067 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,192,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $404,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,204,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,455,000 after purchasing an additional 32,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.07.

In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $805,311.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $2,072,052.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,760 shares of company stock worth $5,308,670 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $159.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.04 billion, a PE ratio of 150.76 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.92 and a 12 month high of $161.42.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

