Capital International Investors Grows Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Capital International Investors increased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 138.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,228,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,250,704 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in CSX were worth $455,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 200.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in CSX by 261.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,472,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,482,000 after buying an additional 3,236,770 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 8,146 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in CSX by 165.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,798,000 after buying an additional 4,169,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 272,815 shares of company stock worth $8,991,057. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.35.

CSX opened at $35.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $79.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.94. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.34.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 30.33%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

