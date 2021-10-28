Capital International Investors Boosts Stock Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,511,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,332 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 2.74% of Elastic worth $366,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ESTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Elastic in the first quarter valued at $13,435,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Elastic by 95.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 11,046 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Elastic in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Elastic by 3.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 384,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,715,000 after buying an additional 14,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Elastic in the first quarter valued at $220,000. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ESTC opened at $168.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.40. Elastic has a 1-year low of $97.48 and a 1-year high of $181.99. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.21 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.26%. Elastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.37.

In other Elastic news, insider Paul Andrew Appleby sold 7,448 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $1,209,778.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,781,777.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 111,277 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.01, for a total transaction of $19,252,033.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 752,490 shares of company stock valued at $125,566,320 over the last ninety days. 20.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

