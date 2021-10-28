Capital International Investors Boosts Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,768,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,092 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Global Payments were worth $331,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $78,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 590 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $170.40 per share, with a total value of $100,536.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $144.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.50. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.32 and a 52 week high of $220.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.70, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.64%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Global Payments from $219.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Global Payments from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.85.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

