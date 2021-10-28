Capital International Investors Acquires 126,597 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,420,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,597 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Okta were worth $592,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OKTA. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Okta during the second quarter worth $26,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Okta during the second quarter worth $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the first quarter worth $48,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Okta by 48.5% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 19.5% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.95, for a total value of $3,205,085.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 33,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.61, for a total value of $8,991,829.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,706 shares of company stock valued at $39,082,337. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Okta stock opened at $250.01 on Thursday. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.08 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of -65.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. The business had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -5.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OKTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Okta from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Summit Insights boosted their target price on Okta from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Okta from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Okta from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.33.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

