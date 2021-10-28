Capital International Inc. CA Sells 5,564 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Capital International Inc. CA cut its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,564 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $4,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 347.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $29.74 on Thursday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $33.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.66. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.19). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%. The company had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.80%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.