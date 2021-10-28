Capital International Inc. CA Sells 3,399 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Capital International Inc. CA reduced its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,250 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,399 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $9,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 203.8% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on WBA. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $47.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.83 and its 200-day moving average is $50.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 40.30%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

