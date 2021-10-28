Capital International Inc. CA Has $4.80 Million Position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Capital International Inc. CA lowered its stake in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $4,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 23.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after buying an additional 11,308 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Oak Street Health by 16.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,875,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,619 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Oak Street Health by 696.5% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 114,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after acquiring an additional 99,802 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Oak Street Health by 18.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,611,000 after acquiring an additional 184,322 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Oak Street Health in the second quarter valued at about $1,657,000. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Shares of OSH stock opened at $45.19 on Thursday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.67 and a 1 year high of $66.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.87 and its 200-day moving average is $55.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.30 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 88.34% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. The company had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.09 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oak Street Health news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total value of $3,201,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,806,368 shares in the company, valued at $499,763,679.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total transaction of $780,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 755,901 shares of company stock worth $35,731,973 over the last 90 days. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OSH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.41.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.