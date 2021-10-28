Capital International Inc. CA Decreases Stock Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Capital International Inc. CA trimmed its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,769 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA owned approximately 0.06% of East West Bancorp worth $5,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.27.

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $79.18 on Thursday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.13 and a twelve month high of $87.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 42.12%. The business had revenue of $468.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 33.25%.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

