Capital International Inc. CA Cuts Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Capital International Inc. CA lessened its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,092 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $7,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

QSR opened at $56.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.12 and a 12 month high of $71.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.36.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 104.43%.

QSR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.59.

In related news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $644,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $3,570,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 314,096 shares in the company, valued at $20,391,112.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.