Capital International Inc. CA Buys New Shares in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Capital International Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 63,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,187,000. Capital International Inc. CA owned approximately 0.07% of Zai Lab as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZLAB. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Shares of ZLAB stock opened at $104.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.33 and a beta of 1.11. Zai Lab Limited has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $193.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.33.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $36.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.85.

In related news, CEO Ying Du sold 84,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.56, for a total transaction of $12,272,276.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $1,026,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 226,167 shares of company stock worth $32,025,416. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.