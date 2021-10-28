CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.36

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.36 and traded as high as C$6.91. CanWel Building Materials Group shares last traded at C$6.67, with a volume of 258,849 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DBM shares. National Bankshares dropped their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.50 target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity lowered CanWel Building Materials Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.36. The firm has a market cap of C$577.80 million and a P/E ratio of 3.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.88.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$756.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$773.90 million. Research analysts expect that CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CanWel Building Materials Group Company Profile (TSE:DBM)

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

