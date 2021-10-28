Cantaloupe (CTLP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Cantaloupe to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $49.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.78 million. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. On average, analysts expect Cantaloupe to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTLP opened at $11.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $839.17 million, a P/E ratio of -84.49 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.51. Cantaloupe has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.00.

CTLP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cantaloupe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,159,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,634,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

