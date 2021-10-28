Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX) Short Interest Update

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the September 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 240,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CNBX opened at $0.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.18. Cannabics Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.60.

About Cannabics Pharmaceuticals

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel cannabinoid-based products and innovative technologies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded on September 15, 2004 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

