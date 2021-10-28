Canfor (TSE:CFP) Given “Strong-Buy” Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their strong-buy rating on shares of Canfor (TSE:CFP) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has a C$47.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.88 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CFP. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Canfor in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Canfor in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Canfor from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canfor has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$40.33.

Shares of CFP opened at C$26.74 on Wednesday. Canfor has a 1-year low of C$16.07 and a 1-year high of C$35.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$27.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$27.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$6.26 by C($0.50). The company had revenue of C$2.50 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canfor will post 4.3899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canfor Company Profile

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

