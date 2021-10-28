Cancom (ETR:COK) Given a €63.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Cancom (ETR:COK) received a €63.00 ($74.12) target price from equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Cancom in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Cancom in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Cancom in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €63.83 ($75.10).

Shares of ETR COK opened at €59.36 ($69.84) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.61. Cancom has a fifty-two week low of €32.98 ($38.80) and a fifty-two week high of €60.78 ($71.51). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and a PE ratio of 33.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €53.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is €51.32.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

