Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.61.

Several analysts have issued reports on CDPYF shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$68.00 to C$70.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.50 to C$68.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$62.00 to C$68.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$61.00 to C$63.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

OTCMKTS CDPYF traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $49.02. 810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,523. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.97 and its 200 day moving average is $47.24. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $31.85 and a 52 week high of $50.47.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $1.1478 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.46%.

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a mutual fund which owns and operates a portfolio of multi-unit residential rental properties. Its portfolio includes apartments, townhomes, and manufactured housing communities located in and near major urban centres across Canada. The company was founded by Thomas H.

