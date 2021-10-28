Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing drugs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune inflammatory diseases. The Company’s lead drug candidate, CF101, is in clinical development for the treatment of autoimmune inflammatory diseases. Its CF102 drug candidate is being developed for the treatment of liver diseases and its CF602 drug is being developed for the treatment of inflammation and sexual dysfunction. Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is based in Petach Tikva, Israel. “

CANF opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.94. Can-Fite BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $4.39.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 169.69% and a negative net margin of 1,489.46%. On average, analysts predict that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma by 131.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 104,902 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes Piclidenoson, Namodenoson, and CF602. The company was founded by Pnina Fishman and Ilan Cohn on September 11, 1994 and is headquartered in Petach-Tikva, Israel.

