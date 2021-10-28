Cameco (CCO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.04) per share for the quarter.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$359.00 million during the quarter.

CCO opened at C$31.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$25.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.93. The stock has a market cap of C$12.51 billion and a PE ratio of -551.75. Cameco has a 52 week low of C$11.84 and a 52 week high of C$33.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.57.

CCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Eight Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Monday, September 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$28.42.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

