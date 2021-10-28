Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Camden National had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 35.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS.

Camden National stock traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $46.88. 28,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,650. The stock has a market cap of $700.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Camden National has a twelve month low of $30.70 and a twelve month high of $49.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.94.

Get Camden National alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is 36.46%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Camden National stock. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 127,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,631 shares during the period. Camden National Bank owned approximately 0.85% of Camden National worth $4,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 68.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James cut Camden National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Camden National

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.