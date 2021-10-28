Calix (NYSE:CALX) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Calix (NYSE:CALX) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.200-$0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $170 million-$176 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $163.11 million.Calix also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.20-0.25 EPS.

NYSE CALX traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.93. The company had a trading volume of 8,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,970. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.93 and a 200 day moving average of $46.01. Calix has a 1-year low of $21.58 and a 1-year high of $61.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.53.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Calix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $172.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Calix’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Calix will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CALX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities increased their price target on Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.88.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $59,301.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,813,869.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Bowick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $908,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,290 shares of company stock valued at $4,601,701. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Calix stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,746 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Calix were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

