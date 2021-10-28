Calix (NYSE:CALX) PT Raised to $55.00 at Craig Hallum

Calix (NYSE:CALX) had its price objective boosted by Craig Hallum from $42.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CALX. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.88.

Calix stock opened at $58.76 on Wednesday. Calix has a 52 week low of $21.58 and a 52 week high of $61.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 45.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.53.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Calix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $172.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Calix will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $59,301.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,869.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Bowick sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $908,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,290 shares of company stock worth $4,601,701. Insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Calix by 0.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Analog Century Management LP grew its position in Calix by 28.4% in the third quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 358,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,727,000 after acquiring an additional 79,300 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Calix by 11.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 298,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,764,000 after acquiring an additional 30,099 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Calix by 21.1% in the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Calix in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,793,000. 77.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

