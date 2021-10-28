California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 33,332 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,800,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,332 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in The Southern were worth $108,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 12.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,940,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,731,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972,698 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,047,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,541,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,645 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 843,210.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,858,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858,483 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 7.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,647,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,370,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern in the first quarter worth $83,148,000. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.31.

In other The Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $112,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $167,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,976,683.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,747 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,659. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $62.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $56.69 and a 12 month high of $67.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.04. The stock has a market cap of $66.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

