California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 13,245 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 427,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,245 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $135,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $938,000. Joho Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Joho Capital LLC now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,660,000 after acquiring an additional 54,327 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 145,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,332,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,639,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,522,000 after acquiring an additional 41,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.00.

In other news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 2,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.18, for a total value of $1,011,351.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,432.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 14,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.59, for a total value of $5,125,488.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,951,435.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 216,728 shares of company stock worth $72,868,619 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL opened at $325.37 on Thursday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.25 and a 1 year high of $347.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.20. The stock has a market cap of $117.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.77, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.87%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

