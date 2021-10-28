California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,605,215 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 40,826 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $96,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 25,704 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.06.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $37.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.98. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.68 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

