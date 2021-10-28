California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 742,427 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,391 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Square were worth $181,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the second quarter worth approximately $10,515,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in shares of Square by 96.2% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 6,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Square by 6.5% in the second quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Square by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 248,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diker Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 130.8% during the second quarter. Diker Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of Square stock opened at $253.02 on Thursday. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.10 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $116.31 billion, a PE ratio of 221.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $254.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.35.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total transaction of $133,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,194,184. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.95, for a total transaction of $1,839,842.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,892,793.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 297,140 shares of company stock valued at $76,944,662. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SQ has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Atlantic Securities raised Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.75.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.