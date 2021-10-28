California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 619,206 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 21,700 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Stryker worth $160,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYK opened at $268.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $101.25 billion, a PE ratio of 49.18, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $196.09 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $268.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.13.

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

