California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 1,169.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489,672 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 451,090 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $100,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,712,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 9.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 693,766 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $142,722,000 after purchasing an additional 61,217 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 7.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 14.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,735,867 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $357,103,000 after acquiring an additional 215,201 shares during the period. Finally, Sandler Capital Management raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 128.2% in the second quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 99,970 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $20,566,000 after acquiring an additional 56,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $192.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.01 billion, a PE ratio of 52.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $126.80 and a twelve month high of $228.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $206.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.90.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 25.80%. As a group, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.19%.

In related news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 127,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $28,658,992.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,810,540.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total transaction of $1,040,668.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,838,692.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,305 shares of company stock worth $40,960,161 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NXPI. Argus began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.00.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

