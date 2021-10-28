California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 33,666 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 75.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,666 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LKFN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 20.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,125 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 15.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,246,000 after acquiring an additional 38,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LKFN opened at $72.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.28. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Lakeland Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $48.65 and a twelve month high of $79.67.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 39.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

In related news, EVP Kristin Pruitt sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $25,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $211,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,625 shares of company stock valued at $471,423. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LKFN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.91 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

