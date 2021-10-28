California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 22,141 Shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 75.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,141 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1,246.4% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 36,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 33,465 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Tompkins Financial by 333.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 21,884 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tompkins Financial by 10.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,505,000 after buying an additional 21,265 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Tompkins Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 20.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535 shares during the period. 56.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TMP opened at $80.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $54.50 and a 52 week high of $92.80.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 29.85%. As a group, analysts expect that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This is an increase from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.54%.

In related news, Director Ita M. Rahilly purchased 444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.78 per share, for a total transaction of $34,978.32. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,163.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tompkins Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Tompkins Financial Profile

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

