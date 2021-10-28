California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) by 75.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,698 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STBA. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in S&T Bancorp by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. 59.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

STBA opened at $30.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.19. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $35.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.70.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 8.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 62.92%.

Several research firms have recently commented on STBA. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.63 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.82 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.11.

S&T Bancorp Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA).

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.