California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Position in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,431 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNOB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Stephen T. Boswell bought 5,200 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.76 per share, for a total transaction of $149,552.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CNOB opened at $31.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.71. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $32.97.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $67.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.79 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 12.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNOB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

